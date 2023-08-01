KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is gearing up for another season of “August Under the Stars” at Allandale Mansion. The free concert series happens on the first three Thursday nights in August.

This year’s musical lineup features jazz, blues and country music artists. A release from the city said food trucks with dinner and dessert will be on-site during the events, as well as a beer selection from Bays Mountain Brewing.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the shows, which take place at the Allandale Mansion’s grass amphitheater.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and beer and food sales begin at 5:30. Music starts at 7 p.m. All shows are free to the public.

This season’s lineup can be found below: