TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Appalachian Renaissance Faire, Bristol Food Festival, Smore’s Run and more are in store for the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Below are events happening from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5

Bristol Fall Food Fest

Taste all things pumpkin, apple, cranberry and more at the First Friday’s Fall Food Fest in downtown Bristol.

Friday from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Downtown Bristol

Greeneville 52nd Annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo

Over 130 crafters and vendors will be set up at the 52nd Annual Holiday Bazaar & Expo in Greeneville.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 East Vann Road, Greeneville

Race for The Birthplace 6 Miles

USATF Certified course starting and finishing in David Crockett Birthplace State Park.

Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

245 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone

Appalachian Renaissance Faire

Celebrate the Renaissance and history in the Tri-Cities with interactive art, entertainment, theater, arts, crafts, music and more.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

520 Doc Hawkins Road, Greeneville

Duck Donuts Grand Opening

Duck Donuts will have its grand opening on Saturday. The shop will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pinnacle, Bristol

Insomnia Cookies Opening

Insomnia Cookies will host an all-day and night grand opening for its new Johnson City location.

Saturday from noon – 3 a.m.

1735 West State of Franklin Road; Suite 3

S’mores Run Johnson City

Presented by The Goose Chase and Publix, the S’mores Run is set to begin at the Tweetsie Trail entrance and finish near the Smokehouse BBQ restaurant.

Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

Carter County Shop with a Cop Benefit Fishing Tournament

All proceeds go to benefit the Carter County Sheriff’s Department Shop with a Cop event.

Saturday, registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and fishing at 8 a.m.

Boone Lake’s TVA Ramp at Minga Road

Blue Ridge Artisan Days – A Crafters Thanksgiving

Shop and support over 80 small businesses, local artisans and non-profits.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport

Tour the Historic Eureka Inn

Tour the Historic Eureka Inn and enjoy a s’mores bar, live music and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

127 West Main Street, Jonesborough

Rotary Club of Kingsport Hosts 100th Birthday Party

Activity stations for kids will be set up at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. Attendees can paint rocks, write letters of hope, decorate cookies and more.