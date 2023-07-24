GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County’s 73rd Annual Fair kicks off on Monday.

Entertainment at this year’s fair includes tractor and truck pulls, a rodeo, wrestling, food, music, contests and more.

The Greene County Fair runs from Monday to Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Greeneville. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Monday.

A full list of events and more information can be found here.

News Channel 11’s Lea Johnson will be live from the fair Monday night with a preview of events coming up during the week.