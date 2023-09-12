JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 49 Winchester and Amythyst Kiah will perform at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in December, the venue announced on Tuesday.

Both acts hail from the Appalachian region, with 49 Winchester touting its Russell County, Virginia heritage and Amythyst Kiah an active alum of ETSU.

The show happens on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and more information on pricing and seating can be found on the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts website.