Destination Vacation: Whitewater Rafting on the Watauga River

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Be prepared to get soaked, get some sun, and have a whole lot of fun! While it sounds intimidating, whitewater rafting is something almost everyone in every age group can do.

At Wahoo Adventures they even offer different levels of adventure for those wanting something more resembling a float trip, to those looking to break a sweat. Neal Smith, the River Manager with Wahoo’s Adventures says, “We take very small children down, they have a blast. We take a huge age range down this river and it’s a perfect introduction for them.”

Click here to see the options they have.

Before you head out, you do have to make sure you’re prepared for a few hours on the water and in the sun. It is recommended that you lather up with sunscreen and bug spray before you hit the water. Also, wear clothes and shoes that will be comfortable when get wet, and if you’re going to want to hop in the water, don’t forget that bathing suit.

Don’t forget that you’ll also want to bring something for the uninterrupted sun, so sunglasses or a hat is recommended, but make sure you have a way to keep them on your head! Water is also a must-have on the trip. And finally, Smith says, “Bring smiles, be wanting to be outside, bring sunscreen and stay hydrated and that’s about it. We’ll take care of the rest for you.”

On the Watauga River route, there are only a few moments where rafters have to strap in, but there’s no need to worry. With guides on every raft, you’ll never be alone, or fully in control of managing some of the larger rapids. Also welcome news to those who may be a little nervous their first time around; teamwork is really the key when it comes to rafting right.

Be aware though, there are some changes to the program amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The rafting tour will no longer feature a group lunch or rock jump. Masks are required in the shop and on the bus but are not required on the raft for safety concerns, however, guides will be wearing their mask. Paddles and life jackets are also wiped down after use.

To make a reservation for your family on the Watauga River, visit their website.