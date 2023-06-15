BLOWING ROCK, NC (WJHL) — If you’re looking to take the family or friend group on a fun day trip this summer, head over to Tweetsie Railroad! About an hour and a half from the Tri-Cities, it is the perfect way to spend a summer day with the entire family.

“Tweetsie opened in 1957, it started off as just an excursion railroad, it adopted the western theme in the late 1950s and became a Wild West theme park about that time,” said Chris Robbins, one of the owners of the attraction. “So it evolved into the theme park it is today.”

When you enter Tweetsie Railroad, you are instantly transported to the Wild West and are greeted with the sight of the Tweetsie 12 Locomotive.

The fun all starts on Main Street, where you can climb aboard the Tweetsie 12 and take a three-mile train ride around the park, combined with an action-packed stunt show. But, be careful and keep an eye out for bandits!

After a quick bus or chairlift ride to the top of the park, the fun continues in Miner’s Mountain! Here you can pan for gold, mine for gems and hop on the Mouse Mine Train to tour the only Cheese Mine in North America. Also in Miner’s Mountain, you can visit Deer Park, where guests can pet and feed the park’s many goats, donkeys, deer and emus!

Work your way back down the mountain to the Country Fair, where you will find many rides at Tweetsie Railroad! They have the classics such as the ​Ferris wheel, but also three new rides recently added to the park.

“We have a new little roller coaster, and a swing for kids, and a new tower up there,” said Cathy Robbins, also an owner of Tweetsie Railroad. “We want people to experience our new rides here.”

The three new rides are named Barrels of Fun, Mini Swing, and Buckaroo Drop.

Barrels of Fun is the park’s newest family coaster that spins your seat as you move along the track. The Mini Swings is a classic swing ride meant for young children. Finally, the Buckaroo Drop is the park’s new and improved drop tower ride that rotates as you ride, so you can see amazing views of the entire park while also riding one of the park’s greatest thrill attractions.

And if rides are not your thing, Tweetsie Railroad has plenty of live shows and snacks to enjoy throughout the park, making it an experience for everyone to enjoy!

Chris Robbins explains that his favorite part of the park is the memories that families create there, which last them a lifetime.

“Seeing families with young children here just having a great time. That’s the best part of Tweetsie Railroad.”

“Just to see that joy coming into the park, is very very special,” added Cathy Robbins.

Tweetsie Railroad is open Thursday through Monday, and you can find information about special events happening throughout the year on their website, Tweetsie.com.