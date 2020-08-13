Destination Vacation: Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- On a hot summer day, a retreat from the heat in the Tri-Cities region is only a short drive away.

We’re talking about a spot up in the mountain where Tennessee meets North Carolina, a spot unlike any other in the world.

Roan Mountain is a town where proud citizens welcome tourists in need of a break.

The town offers a state park where hikers can relax, and even stay for a few nights.

Photo: J.Moore/WJHL

With Tennessee on one side and North Carolina on the other, Roan Mountain offers a retreat to a world that needs one now more than ever.

ROAN MOUNTAIN & SOCIAL MEDIA

Days off mean it’s time to explore! It was a beautiful, but very cold hike up Roan Mountain today! P.S. So much snow!!! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qklx66Rx9y — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) January 8, 2020

Roan Mountain State Park has some great places to relax and reflect. Today I found one and had it all to myself. #reflection #nature #peaceful pic.twitter.com/0Fi3hFQRbg — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) February 10, 2020

Find out more about Roan Mountain State Park HERE.