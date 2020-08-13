Destination Vacation: Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- On a hot summer day, a retreat from the heat in the Tri-Cities region is only a short drive away.
We’re talking about a spot up in the mountain where Tennessee meets North Carolina, a spot unlike any other in the world.
Roan Mountain is a town where proud citizens welcome tourists in need of a break.
The town offers a state park where hikers can relax, and even stay for a few nights.
With Tennessee on one side and North Carolina on the other, Roan Mountain offers a retreat to a world that needs one now more than ever.
