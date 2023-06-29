BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards offers luxury and unique stays, on-site fine dining and a slate of activities at your fingertips.

The view of the property is breathtaking, complete with rows of vineyards in the foreground of the inn.

“It’s the shock and awe of when you come into the property and hit the top of the hill, it’s just a gorgeous place. You’ve landed someplace else and you don’t feel like you’re in Southwest Virginia, you feel like you’re somewhere else,” said Chuck James, Director of Grounds.

The location is critical in this venture as the inn sits nestled in over 400 acres of rolling farmland. “I think it allows people to access the natural beauty that we have here without having to go too far while also being within a luxurious environment. In this luxury accommodation, you have beautiful food and wine right in your backyard,” said General Manager, Mara Bouvier.

The inn was under construction for four years before opening to the public in April 2022. With the inn came 28 rooms, A fine dining venue (Hickory), and all the amenities you could imagine.

“We have the vineyard, we have the restaurant, Hickory, we have lodging and activities. Our activities include archery, hatchet throwing, hiking, biking, pond fishing and swimming in the pool,” said Bouvier.

Prior to the competition of the inn, nine yurts first called the grounds home and you won’t find anything like them nearby.

“The yurts are very popular. They’re one of our most popular accommodations and I think people think that they’re more of a glamping or a camping experience but they are not. They are a luxury accommodation just like any other room within the inn,” she said.

Beyond the comfort of the inn, there’s a tasting room that was finished in July 2022. Nicewonder showcases its own wines in this space with five options already on hand and more to be introduced soon.

“Virginia wines, in the beginning, they were a little bit more on the sweet side, but now we’re getting more into the French style wines. So if you’re a novice wine drinker, all of our wines are very palatable for everyone and have won gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup,” said James.

Small bites and apps will soon be a part of the tasting room as well, but if you’re craving food now, head over to Hickory, which is located on the lower level of the inn.

Executive Chef Travis Milton is always cooking up something savory with Appalachia in mind.

“That’s my life’s work. Highlighting the food that our grandparents or great grandparents would have grown up with and adding another chapter to it and taking my culinary experiences in New York, D.C. or Richmond and applying those to these old ways of doing things,” said Executive Chef & Culinary Director at Hickory, Travis Milton.

Milton grew up cooking in the heart of rural Southwest Virginia. With over two decades of experience in the kitchen, he’s using what he knows to craft unique meals weekly.

“I really wanted to take all of the concepts of an old wood-fired oven that my great-grandmother has, but it’s all wood-fired. I really wanted to speak to the heritage portion of Appalachian foods and Appalachian foodways,” he said.

According to Milton, the menu changes weekly, which forces creativity in the culinary world.

“My favorite thing on the menu (right now) is our pork chop. It’s a heritage breed pork from North Carolina. We top it with the last of our fiddlehead ferns that are foraged, some foraged mushrooms… we really try to focus on ingredients that are very hyper Appalachian,” he said.

Whether it’s the food, the wine or the views, the general manager of the inn says Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards has something for you.

“Honestly, we try to remain an understated and accessible luxury. It’s a place where you can feel good, feel special, feel like you’ve come to someplace that’s special for you, and yet, it’s not pretentious or over the top,” said Bouvier.

Management said more is to come at Nicewonder. The spa will open in Late July/early August and will offer gem therapy as a way to celebrate the resources of the land through their services.