UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nature lovers and thrill seekers alike can find joy along the Nolichucky River.

In Unicoi County, USA Raft Adventure Resort gives visitors the chance to ride the rapids.

“We want to get people here,” said Matt Moses of USA Raft. “We want to get them outside away from their phones, not using their thumbs so much.”

Safety is paramount at USA Raft Adventure, and all gear is included with trips down the river.

The rafts for each journey can hold anywhere from five to seven people, but more people can tag along on each trip with additional rafts. A guide is assigned to each raft as riders make their way down the rushing waters.

Some parts of the Nolichucky are more difficult or intense than others, but Moses said there are portions to fit everyone’s thrill level.

“We’ve got wild in the gorge, and we’ve got mild in the lower,” Moses said.

“This river has a lot of history,” USA Raft guide Kel Mclester said. “The name Nolichucky actually means rushing water.”

The resort also features areas for relaxation and “glamping.” Tiffany Kiser, the reservation and events manager, said the accommodations back on land make for a fun getaway.

Food can also be grabbed at the Take-Out Tavern at the resort. Moses said seeing people enjoy the river and all the other amenities is what the resort is all about.

“Watching families reconnect is what makes it all worthwhile,” Moses said.