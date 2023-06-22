(WJHL) – Grandfather Mountain offers a full-day experience for the outdoor adventurer, as well as endless educational opportunities for all ages. A first stop at the mountain for visitors should be at the recently renovated Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

Photo: WJHL

“We have about a dozen interactive exhibits that focus on weather and climate and focus on the plants and animals on Grandfather Mountain,” said Landis Taylor, the assistant vice president of marketing and communications at Grandfather Mountain. “This is a great place to explore, hands-on for kids.”

Grandfather Mountain is also home to a variety of wildlife habitats.

“We have black bears, cougars, river otters, elk and bald eagles that people can come see out in their natural habitat, and they all have their own personalities,” said Christie Tipton, the animal habitat curator at Grandfather Mountain.

Photo: WJHL

According to Tipton, guests can also take tours behind each of the habitats to see the animals up close.

Grandfather Mountain also has its own eatery, Mildred’s Grill inside the Wilson Center. The restaurant features outside seating for those wanting to enjoy the view and bird watch while eating.

A trip to the mountain wouldn’t be complete without venturing out to the Mile High Swinging Bridge. The bridge hangs across an 80-foot chasm at more than a mile in elevation and provides stunning 360-degree views of the peaks.

Visitors planning to visit the swinging bridge should check weather conditions on the day of the trip, as it can be closed by officials if it is too windy.

Grandfather Mountain offers a plethora of day programs, events, educational courses and hikes as well. To learn more about the attraction and to purchase tickets, visit the Grandfather Mountain website.