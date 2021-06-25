Destination Vacation: Fun on the water at South Holston Lake

(WJHL) – If you’re looking for a quick family getaway, nothing beats a day on the water, and nothing beats a day at South Holston Lake on the Virginia-Tennessee line. So let’s head off the dam and into the water for a perfect way to spend a summer day.

“It’s our little secret slice of heaven in East Tennessee,” said Laurel Marina General Manager Jake Boatright.

Marinas like Laurel Marina are the best way to get to that secret slice of heaven on the Tennessee side of the lake.

“A lot of people, when they come to South Holston, they just look at the mountains, and it’s just a beautiful area that we are so blessed to have,” said Boatright.

On the Virginia side, be sure to visit SoHo Xcursions Aqua Park at Sportsman’s Marina near Abingdon.

“We got our water trampoline, mini blob, we’ve got a jungle boat, we rent out paddleboards, kayaks and jet blade,” said SoHo Xcursions Manager Jimmy Ashby.

Both marinas offer boat rental. At Laurel, it starts with a quick tutorial and you’re on your way for a half or full day on the water.

“We show customers how to feel safe and we feel safe to,” said Boatright.

There are several different types of boats to choose from if you’re going to rent a boat on South Holston Lake. Marinas have ski boats or any one of 8-10 passenger pontoons to share with family and friends.

“We can tow an intertube behind if they want to, water ski to get out here to really get up and down the lake and see all 182 miles of shoreline if they want to in a day,” said Boatright.

Back up that shoreline at SoHo Xcursions, it’s high flying, sliding and swinging family fun. Life jackets and lifeguards make a safe and fun summer day.

“Kids come out here and enjoy themselves. Parents love it because their kids are tired by the time they go home. It’s a win-win for everybody really,” said Ashby.

Add to the day a bite to eat and music at the Broken Ski Grill in Abingdon whenever you’re hungry. At Laurel Marina, you can do the same on Saturdays at the Prices Too Restaurant.

“It’s a great family atmosphere, and that’s what a lot of people look for in this area,” said Boatright.