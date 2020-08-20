Destination Vacation: Doe River Gorge

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In this edition of Destination Vacation, Daytime Tri-Cities co-host Amy Lynn takes us to Carter County to explore Doe River Gorge!

Doe River Gorge is known for Summer Christian Camps where kids from all over the country travel to take part in a wide variety of activities.

This year, student camps have been canceled due to COVID-19 but Doe River Gorge has regrouped and is now offering small family camp overnight adventures.

The site also offers Day-Quest adventures where on Saturday they open up to the public and invite everyone to experience Doe River Gorge!

