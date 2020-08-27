Destination Vacation: Doe Mountain Recreation Area offers trails and beautiful scenery

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Doe Mountain Recreation Area is a great place to get back to nature in Johnson County, Tennessee.

Spanning 8,600 acres of protected mountain wilderness, there are endless ways to spend your time.

You can start your experience at Doe Mountain Adventure Center. It’s the base camp for all mountain activities. From here, you can get trail maps or download them to your phone, as well as information on renting off-highway vehicles.

Tate Davis of Doe Mountain Recreation Area says, “There’s only a few parks that are public property of this nature here. They are few and far between. Tennessee is one of the leading states, I would say, for that activity, but a lot of our visitors come from neighboring states.”

Doe Mountain has a lot of visitors, 68 percent of those visitors come from neighboring states.

With more than 8,000 acres, you’ll get to enjoy your adventure peacefully.

“As soon as you get out on the trails, we have 55 miles of trails that are multi-use right now,” Davis says. “So, people can get spread out pretty quickly.”

We’re told the off-highway vehicles are the most popular.

One trail leads to the now-retired historic Kettlefoot Fire Lookout Tower. It has been rehabilitated for visitors to use and experience seeing Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina. It’s a short climb, and the views do not disappoint.

Davis says, “You’ll be able to see Watauga Lake, you’ll be able to see Roan Mountain, Grandfather Mountain, you’ll be able to see Whitetop in Virginia.”

Doe Recreation Area is also a Registered Carbon Project. That means companies pay parks like Doe Mountain to preserve the forest for the next 40 years to off-set pollution and create more oxygen. For more information CLICK HERE.