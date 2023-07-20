ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WJHL) – The Biltmore Estate makes up 8,000 acres in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. While the mansion itself is nearly 130 years old, there’s far more to do on the property than just house tours.

“When I visited, I was just stunned because this is really a home, and it still feels like a home and it’s full of beautiful artwork, and it just has a special feeling to me and we try and make that as hospitable to our guests as we can,” said Marie-Louise Murphy, an Interpretive Host at Biltmore Estate.

Murphy gives behind the scene tours of the vast estate and is immersed in the property’s lengthy history.

“Biltmore House started in 1888 and many people may not know this, but George Vanderbilt came here to Asheville with his mother, who was ill,” she said. “When he discovered the Blue Ridge Mountains, he decided he wanted to build his country retreat here. Construction began in 1889 and was completed in 1895 -not very long for a house with 250 rooms.”

The Biltmore Estate is still a sight to be seen even over a century later. Consisting of 175,000 square feet, the estate has over 30 guest bedrooms, 60 servant bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and a number of common areas that range from entertainment quarters to dining spaces.

“If you’re coming here on a self-guided audio tour, you see probably 32% of the house but you will see an example of everything. If you add on behind-the-scenes tours, that jumps up to well over 50%,” she said.

You can spend an entire day on the property, whether it be touring the home, walking through the gardens or spending the day at the shops and winery on site, but staff suggests you plan more than one day at the Biltmore to try all of the activities offered beyond those mentioned.

“We have more than 20 guided activities that we offer at Biltmore Estate,” said Charlotte Moon, with the Outdoor Adventure Center. “In addition to the easy things you might think of like hiking and biking, we offer things like archery, birding, and croquet. Archery has been very popular, especially with families of teenagers. They are enjoying doing archery together. Birding is a hot thing here too. Biltmore is known as a birding hotspot. There have been over 220 different species of birds identified here.”

Moon said horseback riding is also an incredible experience on the grounds. She said the activities offered range from active to mindful, which proves there truly is something for everyone.

Although the estate opened to the public in 1930, the descendants of George Vanderbilt still have a piece of this privately owned property.

“Many of them live on the 8,000 acres of the current estate or nearby in Asheville and they come and go all the time in the house. You’d never know it if you saw a family member in there,” said Murphy.

Murphy said this is a great destination year-round but offered up her own tips for those planning a summer stop.

“My suggestion, especially in the summer months, is to come early to view the gardens before it gets too hot. Also, have your ticket for entry for later in the afternoon because it seems the first-timed entries are always the busiest so it will give you time to explore the estate,” she said.

General admission tickets for the Biltmore in the Summer season start at $79 for adults. Now through Sept. 4, kids 16 and under are admitted free.