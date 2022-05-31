Design 1 Group Solar

WE PRODUCE ENERGY & SAVE MONEY. PLAIN & SIMPLE.

We help homeowners produce and conserve energy from the U.S east coast to the midwest plains of Oklahoma. Focusing first on home energy conservation before measuring solar energy needs.

REDUCE BEFORE YOU PRODUCE

We have found the solution to home energy loss. Ever heard your heater kick on 30 minutes after it shut off? Have you ever received an electric bill at the end of the month and not done anything different than the month before? Your home is wasting massive energy and instead of overproducing to make up for it, we shut off the waste first!

DISCOVER SOLAR ENERGY SAVINGS

Are you ready to own your power instead of renting it from the power company every month? Of course you are! Why would anybody choose to rent electricity when you could own a personal power plant for nothing out of pocket? Our solar products deliver that independence to you in a variety of factors, including saving lots of dollars in the process.

WHY CHOOSE DESIGN 1 SOLAR GROUP AS YOUR SOLAR PANEL INSTALLERS IN TENNESSEE?

Design 1 Solar Group is dedicated to showing the best of what solar energy can do for your home here in Tennessee. As such, we offer Tier-1 panels which produce more power while requiring fewer panels installed. Furthermore, all our installations come with a 25-year power warranty, which helps ensure that the solar panels can stay in good condition and keep producing energy for your home for up to forty years.

Besides the panels’ performance, we also consider your home’s curb appeal. Our installations aren’t the bulky blue ones people often associate with solar power. Instead, they are thin and black for a sleeker, more modern look on your rooftop.