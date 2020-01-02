It is the perfect time of year to get rid of things you don’t use or aren’t going to wear, especially formal wear, like prom dresses and Tammy Alls with the YWCA Bristol knows just the place to take them. The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is sending out a request for donations of gently used, up-to-date gowns and accessories.

The YWCA Prom Dress Project is now accepting dropoffs at the YWCA Headquarters in Bristol. for more information give them a call at (423) 968-9444 or visit ywcatnva.org