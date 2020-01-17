Wrapper’s Delight with Chef JJ

Food City Corporate Executive Chef Jimmie Jones joins us with some delicious and healthy wrap recipes.

For more information, check out www.foodcity.com.

Santa Fe Chopped Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb. pulled chicken, chopped

1/2 cup Pace mild Chunky Green Chili

12 ounces Fresh Express Iceberg Garden Salad Mix

1 cup Food Club Yellow corn with peppers

1 cup Food Club Black Beans, drained and rinsed

1 each Avocado, diced

1 medium tomato, diced

½ Red Bell Pepper, Cut in Strips

¼ cup diced red onion

½ bag Full Circle Brown Rice & Quinoa

½ cup Food Club Italian Dressing

1 tsp Ole El Paso Chicken Taco Seasoning

½ cup Food Club Tri color Tortilla Strips

Procedures:

In a bowl mix pulled chicken with ½ cup of the marinade and let rest refrigerated for at least an hour. Whisk together dressing and chicken taco seasoning in a small bowl. Place lettuce in a serving platter. Top with Rice mix, Chicken mix, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, and red onion. Drizzle dressing over top of the chopped salad. Garnish with cheese and tortilla strips.

Pineapple Chicken Salad Wrap

Ingredients:

8 oz Rotisserie Chicken Salad (fresh made)

½ cup Del Monte Crushed Pineapple, drained well

2 tbsp. Green Onions, diced

1 cup 3 Color Cole Slaw mix

2 tbsp. Full Circle Organic Teriyaki Sauce

4 to 5 Ole Extreme Wellness Tortilla Wraps, Sprouted

Procedures:

Mix all the ingredients but the tortillas in a small bowl. Divide the mixture onto the tortillas, fold the edges toward the center slightly and roll up like a burrito. Cut in half at a diagonal and serve.

Mongolian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

16 oz pulled chicken, chopped

½ cup Fresh Express 3 color Cole Slaw Mix

2 packages Tanimura & Angel Butter lettuce

Marinade

1 tbsp. Lee Kum Kee Oyster Sauce

2 tbsp. Food Club Soy Sauce

2 tbsp. Sushi Chef Mirin Rice Wine

1 stalk of Green Onions, washed and chopped

1/8 tsp Spice Hunter Ground White Pepper

½ tsp Sauer’s Crushed Red Pepper

Dipping Sauce

3 tbsp. Kikkoman Hoisin Sauce

½ tsp Hoy Fong Sriracha Sauce

Procedures:

In a large bowl, mix together marinade ingredients. Add chicken & cole slaw mix and let rest refrigerated for at least an hour. Whisk together the dipping sauce. Serve Chicken mixture with lettuce leaves and dipping sauce. Soy Vey Orange Ginger sauce is also another good dipping sauce.

Asian Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

1 bag of Full Circle Bulger & Quinoa

1 cup Food Club Green Peas

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup Harvest Club matchstick carrots

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup Fresh Express 3 Color Cole Slaw Mix

½ cup Kraft Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette

½ cup Frank’s Sweet Chili Sauce

1 tsp Sushi Chef Black Sesame Seeds

Procedures:

Stir together the sweet chili sauce and the vinaigrette. Combine everything else but the sesame seeds in a large bowl and toss with vinaigrette mixture. Garnish with black sesame seeds.