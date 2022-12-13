(WJHL) Dr. Alan Meade, of HMG Rehabilitation tells us about specialized wound care and why it’s important for people to keep an eye on cuts, burns and other sores. We also share the story of Bryon Krantz, a wound care patient. Krantz was stung by a stingray while on a family beach trip.

For more information visit the Health Matters Blog by clicking: www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/fish-tale-tells-the-story-of-hmg-wound-care.