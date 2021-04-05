(WJHL) Dianna Cantler tells us how Connect Downtown Johnson City, the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough and Sync Space are partnering to offer CO.STARTERS, a nine-week cohort based program for those wanted to start their own business.
For more information or to register for the program, go to www.downtownjc.com/co-starters.
Workshop planned for aspiring entrepreneurs
