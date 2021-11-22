Work underway for Skate By The Doe

(WJHL) Joy McCray, Executive Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and Kelly Kitchens, with the City Parks and Recreation Department tell us about the brand new open air ice rink in Elizabethton.
For tickets and more information visit www.SkateByTheDoe.com.

