(WJHL) Tony Treadway and Mary Ellen Miller, former news anchors at WJHL tell us about their time at WJHL on this 70th Anniversary. They also tell us about their careers in business and public relations.

Amy Kaufeldt, former news anchor at WJHL shares stories and memories from her time at the station. Kaufeldt also tells us about her current position as a morning show anchor in Orlando and shares personal stories of her family and her battle with breast cancer.

Former WJHL Investigative Reporter Nate Morabito talks about his time and legacy at WJHL, and shares with us what he is doing in his new position in Charlotte, North Carolina!

Bob Cantler, President & CEO of the Johnson City Chamber tells us about the role WJHL plays in the community and why that role is so important.

Former friends and colleagues remember WJHL anchors Bob Lewis and Tim Cable.