by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM EST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM EST
(WJHL) Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department shares some important information on fire safety during these cold weather months. He shares statistics and tips on how to keep your family safe.
