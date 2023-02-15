WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
Cardiologist Dr. Shoba, shares with us why it is vitally important that we ask ourselves each day….”What did I do for my heart today?”
For more information go to heart.org
Blazers are trending outerwear you can wear casually to brunch with your friends or for a night out at a club.
Faux fur coats are a great way to combine classic fashion with winter warmth, whether you’re dealing with a cool breeze or more severe, snowy weather.
Sweater dresses make terrific cool-weather outfits for any occasion. Best of all, they’re incredibly versatile and comfortable.