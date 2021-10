Jamey Horton CEO/President of Wendy’s Tri-Cities Restaurant Group, helps us launch “Operation Donation” LIVE during Daytime TriCities! Just go to wjhl.com and click on the “Operation Donation” tab. There you will find a list of items that are needed by local children in foster care. You can then take these items to your local Tri-Cities Wendy’s locations, and put them in the specially marked donation bins!

For more information go to wjhl.com and wendys.com