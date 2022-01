ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A California man accused of stealing a car in Kentucky was pulled over in Marion, Virginia for speeding, revealing that he was also a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A release from the Department of Justice states Christian Joseph Laxson McCool, 29, of San Bernardino, was sentenced on Wednesday to 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last September to the Dec. 27, 2020 incident.