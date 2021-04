JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will move its COVID-19 vaccination center in Elizabethton to Johnson City next week in order to increase community access to the vaccine.

Beginning Monday, Ballad will transition its Elizabethton community vaccination center to The Mall at Johnson City in the former DSW storefront. The new vaccination center will be open Monday through Friday 2–7 p.m. and will be able to accommodate more walk-in patients.