BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia leaders on Monday morning gave the green light for a project that aims to replace pumps used at the Bristol Landfill.

The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 5-0 to hire the lowest bid — Charles R. Underwood, Inc. — at $228,656 to replace leachate and gradient pumps at the landfill. News Channel 11 obtained a document signed by Town Manager Randall Eads that reads in part: