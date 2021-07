(WJHL) Lynetta Johnson, manager of Voices of the Mountains tells us about auditions to be held on Monday, July 26 from 6pm to 8pm in room 310 at the Renaissance Center located at 1200 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN.

If you are interested in auditioning, please contact Lynetta at 276-591-9019 or the Symphony of the Mountains office at 423-392-8423.