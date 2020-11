Chris talks small businesses and shopping locally in Tennessee’s Oldest Town, with Director of Tourism Cameo Waters, Gigi’s Pantry owner Jennifer Walters, and Sweet-E’s Bakery owner Erin Parks!

For more information go to jonesborough.com

For more info about Gigi’s Pantry call (423) 900-3935 or check them out on Facebook.

For more about Sweet E’s Bakery call (423) 220-0796 or go to facebook.com/sweetesbakery37659