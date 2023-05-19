(WJHL) – Vintage Market Days are returning to Bristol Motor Speedway May 19-21. The shopping event will be held in the South Building at the speedway.
Kellie Gore joined Daytime Tri-Cities to talk about what shoppers can expect from vendors.
