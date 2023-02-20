Registered Dietitian Monique Richard, gets us ready for National Heart Month with some recipes featuring oats that are extremely tasty & nutritious!

Granola inspired and adapted from recipe at https://cookieandkate.com/healthy-granola-recipe/ :

Mix together

4 cups oats

1 1/2 cup combination of crushed assorted nuts, coconut flakes, pepitas, sunflower kernels (amounts of each to individual’s preference)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4-1/2 cup honey (can also use agave, maple syrup or sorghum)

1/2 teaspoon salt (may need less if nuts are salted)

Add-in options: dried fruit like raisins, or cranberries, chocolate chips (after thoroughly cooled)

Spread on baking sheet lined with parchment paper, bake at 350 degrees turning over once, 20-25 minutes, let cool completely

Overnight oats:

Combine

1/2- 3/4 milk (non-dairy alternative or dairy)

1/2 cups oats

1 teaspoon vanilla

Fold in 3/4 cup blueberries

Options: add nuts, chia seeds, hemp seed hearts, honey to taste, cinnamon, sub out different berries or fruit

Enjoy cold or hot

No-bake oatmeal energy balls, adapted and inspired from https://cleananddelicious.com/no-bake-oatmeal-energy-balls/

Combine in one mixing bowl:

1 cup oats

3/4 cup crunchy peanut butter (may need to adjust based on preference and binding needed)

1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons dark chocolate cocoa

1/2 cup flaxseed meal

1/4 cup honey, syrup, agave, or sorghum (or to desirable sweetness)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix well, form small round balls using a spoon, hands or melon baller, place on a parchment lined plate or freezer safe dish, place in the freezer for one hour.

Remove and store in an airtight container either in the freezer or refrigerator. 2-3 are a serving for a snack, part of breakfast or even dessert.

optional:

top with coconut flakes, toasted almonds or toasted hazelnuts

Regular cooked oatmeal:

On a the stovetop boil 1 cup of water in a saucepan, place tea bag (used vanilla chai in featured recipe) in water (be careful to not let the paper dangle on the burner)

add 1/2 cup oats

stir 30-60 seconds or until oats are soft, turn heat down to medium, 30-60 more seconds, then turn off burner and remove saucepan from burner, continue to stir until desired consistency

Add cinnamon, 1/2 banana, 1/4 cup chopped nuts, sprinkle of brown sugar, milk or non-dairy alternative

More breakfast and oat recipes can be found here:

https://www.eatright.org/recipes/breakfast/apple-cinnamon-baked-oatmeal-recipe

https://www.eatright.org/recipes/breakfast/oat-banana-breakfast-cookies

Heart-healthy tips and recipes:

https://www.eatright.org/food/food-preparation/cooking-tips/prepare-heart-healthy-foods-for-your-family

Or to find a registered dietitian nutritionist: