Aerial and Iliana Rodriguez, owners of Urban Brews and Creamery tell us about their move to Tennessee, their business and their love of Kingsport. They also tell us about some of their specialty coffees and show us how they make their rolled ice cream.
For more information visit them in downtown Kingsport or check them out on Facebook.
Aerial and Iliana Rodriguez, owners of Urban Brews and Creamery tell us about their move to Tennessee, their business and their love of Kingsport. They also tell us about some of their specialty coffees and show us how they make their rolled ice cream.