Phil Colclough, Director of Animals, Conservation, and Education at Zoo Knoxville, details some of the safety measures they’ve put in place to combat COVID and re-introduces us to an old friend – Al the Tortoise.
For more information, check out www.zooknoxville.org
Updated Safety Measures at Zoo Knoxville
