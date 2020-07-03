Breaking News
GCSD: 2 arrested, 1 suspect at-large after body was discovered in wrecked vehicle this week

Updated Safety Measures at Zoo Knoxville

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

Phil Colclough, Director of Animals, Conservation, and Education at Zoo Knoxville, details some of the safety measures they’ve put in place to combat COVID and re-introduces us to an old friend – Al the Tortoise.
For more information, check out www.zooknoxville.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories