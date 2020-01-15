From Carson Peters and the Wizard of Oz to Song of the Mountains and Marion’s Got Talent, the landmark Lincoln Theatre will come alive in the coming months. Ken Heath joins us with all the details on the Lincoln Theatre’s slate of shows.
For more information, check out www.thelincoln.org
Upcoming Shows at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre
