Leslie Salling with United Way and Cooper Reaves with the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, give us all the details on the “Week of Caring” and the “Bob Owens Community Impact Day”!
For more information go to unitedwaytnh.org
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Leslie Salling with United Way and Cooper Reaves with the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, give us all the details on the “Week of Caring” and the “Bob Owens Community Impact Day”!
For more information go to unitedwaytnh.org