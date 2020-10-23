“Unarmed Divide” Red Carpet Premiere happening in Bristol

(WJHL) Actor/Director Jeremy Ray Taylor talks about the SAG short firm he directed called “Unarmed Divide” and the few tickets that remain for the red carpet premiere happening Sunday at the Marquee Pinnacle in Bristol.

If you are interested in attending the red carpet premiere on Sunday, October 25th at 4:45pm, go to the Sling and Stone Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unarmed-divide-red-carpet-event-tickets-124715789283