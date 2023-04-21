(WJHL) Amy takes us to Bullfrog Spas of the Tricities on Bristol Highway in Johnson City to see the newly redesigned 2023 spa. She also tells us about the ultimate relaxation sale underway now. For more information check out their Facebook page.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Bullfrog Spas of the Tricities on Bristol Highway in Johnson City to see the newly redesigned 2023 spa. She also tells us about the ultimate relaxation sale underway now. For more information check out their Facebook page.