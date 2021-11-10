(WJHL) Brian Ricker, show director, tells us about their upcoming musical production “Mamma Mia!”
Show dates are Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for those 60 and older and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets, which are payable by cash or check only, may be reserved and picked up at the box office the day of the performance by calling 423-798-1620 or emailing jhollowell@tusculum.edu.
Tusculum University Presents “Mamma Mia!”
