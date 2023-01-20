(WJHL) Digital executive producer Murry Lee and digital reporter Ben Gilliam join Chris and Amy to talk about their Tri-Cities Best series and the current survey of best wings. Also, hear about newsletters now offered on the popular website.
For more information please visit www.Wjhl.com.
(WJHL) Digital executive producer Murry Lee and digital reporter Ben Gilliam join Chris and Amy to talk about their Tri-Cities Best series and the current survey of best wings. Also, hear about newsletters now offered on the popular website.