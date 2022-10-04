(WJHL) Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy with Cruise Planners tells us about her upcoming travel show to focus on trips to Alaska. The Alaska Travel Show will be held October 15, 2022 at the Press Room in Kingsport beginning at 1 PM.
For more information call Kathy at (423) 323-1344 or visit Exclusive Cruise Travel’s website.
(WJHL) Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy with Cruise Planners tells us about her upcoming travel show to focus on trips to Alaska. The Alaska Travel Show will be held October 15, 2022 at the Press Room in Kingsport beginning at 1 PM.