(WJHL) Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy of Cruise Planners tells us about her New Year’s Travel Club celebration as well as some of the trips they will be taking this year and next. She also tells us about a group opportunity to Africa and another one to Cancun.
For more information visit her website at Exclusive Cruise Travel.
(WJHL) Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy of Cruise Planners tells us about her New Year’s Travel Club celebration as well as some of the trips they will be taking this year and next. She also tells us about a group opportunity to Africa and another one to Cancun.