by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30 AM EST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30 AM EST
Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy gets us ready for her upcoming “Uncork a River Adventure” event taking place at Watauga Lake Winery on Friday March 10th!
For more information call 423-323-1344
