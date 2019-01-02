Daytime Tri-Cities

Town Park Lofts

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 10:55 AM EST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 10:55 AM EST

If you're looking for a new place to live this year look no further than the model city! Allie Hinds-Adams with the Downtown Kingsport Association and Ginger Mokry with Town Park Lofts join us on Daytime to tell us all about brand new luxury apartments!
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos