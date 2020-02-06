1  of  3
Town of Unicoi to hold job fair February 10th

The job fair will be at the Unicoi Tourist Information Center from 1 to 5 pm. There will be opportunities to apply for jobs with the 2020 Census as well.

For more information on the Unicoi Job Fair call (423) 735-0517 or go to www.unicoitn.net

