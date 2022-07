(WJHL) Kelly Finney with Johnson City Parks and Rec tells us about this popular event coming up in August.

Tot Triathlon: Saturday, Aug. 13, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $10 per participant through Aug. 5 – $15 Aug. 6-12

No registration day of event

Packet pickup: Friday, Aug 12 – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Meet in front of MPCC prior to event

Register online at www.myjcparks.org or call 423-434-5749.