Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
John Sevier Fire
National
Consumer
Year in Review
Washington D.C. Bureau
Tri-Cities Original
HMG Health Matters
Counties in Crisis
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Download the WJHL App
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Church Hill Police: Stolen vehicle recovered, suspects in custody
Top Stories
Bays Mountain Park hosts bird box workshop focusing on local birds
Cabela’s closing location at The Falls in Bristol, moving merchandise to The Pinnacle
End of the storm report
Appalachian Power: 50 lineworkers from N.C. traveling to assist in power restoration in our region
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings
Interactive Radar
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Ask Storm Team 11
Tails and Paws
Pal’s Photo in a Flash
Text Alerts
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
High School Sports
College Sports
Tennessee Vols
ETSU Bucs
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Health Corner
Holston Medical Group
Plastic Surgery Center of East Tennessee
Snyder Family Pharmacies
The Vein Company
Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer
Nu Hearing Center
ABC Tri-Cities
Educator of the Week
Tennessee Lottery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
The Mel Robbins Show
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Black History Month
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
Download our Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7
Top Choice BBQ in Greeneville
Daytime Tri-Cities
by: News Channel 11 Staff
Posted:
Jan 13, 2020 / 06:27 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 06:28 PM EST
Daytime Facebook Feed
Trending Stories
Ballad Health protest organizer announces end to protest outside of Holston Valley
CCSO: Body found in car on Mary Patton Hwy sent for autopsy
Cabela’s closure could set back The Falls, impact city budget
Man arrested after pursuit crossed state lines from Northeast Tenn. to Southwest Va.
HCSO: Man transported to hospital after tossing aerosol cans into fire, leaving fire unattended in woods