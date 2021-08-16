Tickets on sale now for Railroad Rumble

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A parole hearing for James Hamm Jr. will be held once again on February 1, 2021. Hamm is convicted of driving drunk and killing a former Tennessee state representative, Mike Locke, in 2014.

Hamm was found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident with death – and sentenced to 15 years in prison.