Tickets on sale now for Railroad Rumble

(WJHL) Defending state champion Elizabethton Cyclones athletic director Forrest Holt and the Science Hill Hilltoppers athletic director Keith Turner join Rebecca White with the Bank of Tennessee to talk about the new “Railroad Rumble” at ETSU featuring Science Hill and Elizabethton.
For more information visit www.RailroadRumble.com.

