It was great having music back in our Daytime TriCities studio, as we welcomed Lightnin’ Charlie and his wife Beth, who performed “Three Chords and The Truth” which is also the name of Lightnin’ Charlie’s new album!

To take part in the Kickstarter campaign for “Three Chords and the Truth” go to kickstarter.com/projects/lightnincharlie/lightnincharliethree-chord-and-the-truth