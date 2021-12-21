(WJHL) Samantha Gray with Theatre Bristol tells us about this year’s Christmas Scenes in Bristol’s storefront windows.
The activity is free of charge, and the Santa schedule and updates are available on Theatre Bristol’s Facebook page and at www.TheatreBristol.org. Donations to support the performing arts can be made at TheatreBristol.org/donate.
Theatre Bristol Presents “Christmas Scenes” for the Holidays
