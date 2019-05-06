The William King Museum of Art Summer Fun

Daytime Tri-Cities

Posted: May 06, 2019

Updated: May 06, 2019 02:16 PM EDT

The William King Museum of Art is gearing up for a Summer of fun, including a special Mother's Day event and Summer Camps, Lori Rouse joins us on Daytime with more information on these exciting events!

